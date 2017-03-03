Phones

Samsung files for “Infinity Display” trademark, so get ready for some Galaxy S8 marketing

If you’re looking for a hint as to what words to block out in your mind when watching TV, program your mind now: “Infinity Display”.

With the major visual leaks we’ve seen of the Galaxy S8, there’s reason to believe that ads will be talking about how the device’s Super AMOLED display pools over the edge like some pool of water to the horizon. The phone is shown featuring whittled tight-radius corners on its display and some curved edges, too.

And with a new filing from the chaebol at the US Patent and Trademark Office, you’ll have good reason to go “la la la” once you have your S8 in your grubby mitts. Now, to be sure, the term “Infinity Display” is supposed to protect its application towards “mobile telephones,” “digital cameras” as well as “televisions” — all of which we know Samsung makes. But there’s plenty of proximity when it comes to what we’ve seen and what this term should come to mean.

According to market forecasts, chances are that plenty of our readers will get one. So, what do you think? LG’s 18:9 “FullVision” or Samsung’s 18.5:9 “Infinity Display”?

