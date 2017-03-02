With so few interesting wearable devices unveiled in Barcelona this Mobile World Congress, an “oldie” like the Samsung Gear Fit 2 is still a must-buy for health nuts not interested in fancy lifestyle smartwatch features and applications.

Besides, the “entry-level” activity tracker can also do many of the things highlighted as key selling points of its far costlier Gear S3 cousin, pushing Android smartphone notifications to a sharp 1.5-inch 432 x 216 curved Super AMOLED touchscreen, accessing your Spotify library directly on your wrist, storing up to 4GB of music, all while providing detailed insight into your running, cycling, power walking and other workouts.

The sleek wearable product’s built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, water resistance and respectable battery life make it a bargain even at $129, which is how much Amazon currently charges for the small and large Gear Fit 2 in various colors.

That’s 50 bucks off list price already, mind you, with Verizon willing to cut you the deal of a lifetime, no doubt for a limited time. Yes, Big Red’s small or large Samsung Gear Fit 2, coated in dark gray only, will set you back $99.99 after a 44 percent, or $80, total discount. Free shipping included, no strings attached, and of course, no contracts involved, since the fitness band lacks its own cellular support.