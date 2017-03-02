It’s officially a wrap, ladies and gents, and despite Samsung’s Galaxy S8 unpacking delay, or perhaps precisely thanks to it, we’ve witnessed one of the most eventful, exciting, erratic and surprising Mobile World Congresses ever.

It’s only fitting that the GSM Association single out a product we weren’t expecting unveiled so soon after its predecessor as the “best new smartphone or connected mobile device at MWC 2017.” To be frank, even if we knew it was coming, we wouldn’t have gotten too excited about the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

For the first time in years, the Japan-based hardware manufacturer underpromised (by omission) and overdelivered, catching LG completely off guard with the relatively low-key announcement of the world’s first commercial Snapdragon 835 phone.

In addition to the LG G6, the XZ Premium also defeated the likes of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, all those Nokias, BlackBerry KEYone, Moto G5 and G5 Plus, and even a series of new Samsung tablets, to take home the GSMA’s top MWC 2017 honor.

With a 4K display that you may actually get to use, wicked cool cameras and ultra-high-end features all around, the Xperia XZ Premium follows in the footsteps of the LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Gear Fit (?!), HTC One and Nokia 808 PureView (nostalgia alert), which won this same trophy in past years.

Oddly enough, the second batch of Global Mobile (Glomo) Awards winners announced in Barcelona includes the Orange VR1 (huh?) as the victor in the wearable mobile technology category.