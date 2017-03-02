Huawei isn’t ready to roll out Nougat for Honor 6X, but at least it’s recruiting US beta testers
Even with flash sales and special third-party pre-order offers in its rearview mirror, the Huawei Honor 6X is still one of the most promising low-cost, mid-range Android smartphones launched stateside so far this year.
There’s only one thing that could make the 5.5-incher better, aside from ensuring its relative durability with a decent protective case, but unfortunately, Android 7.0 Nougat isn’t arriving over-the-air as early as initially expected.
Oh, well, at least an open beta program is coming soon, presumably in a matter of days, with EMUI 5.0 tester recruitment already underway on the Chinese company’s social media channels. It’s unclear if the invitation to try out N goodies before they’re all refined and prepped for primetime will be fired off to Honor 6X users outside the US, or whether this is a one-market affair.
Either way, we suspect a couple more months are needed to quash bugs, iron out various kinks, stabilize the UI and so forth until finally kicking off the actual, wide-scale 7.0 rollout. In the meantime, sign up for beta tester privileges and duties by emailing your IMEI to [email protected] … if you dare, or join the 6X family in exchange for $250 and up, with a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, Kirin 655 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual rear-facing camera, and 3340 mAh battery in tow.