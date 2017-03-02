Phones

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) gets Android 7.0 Nougat love over-the-air

With Computex Taipei still a few months away, Taiwan-based Asus kept a predictably low profile at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress ending today. In fact, the company didn’t unveil a single product this past week, likely waiting until May to detail the ZenFone 4 family, and staying mum on its own rumored standalone VR headset.

On the software support front, we just heard the ZenWatch 2 and 3 aren’t quite ready to make the jump to Android Wear 2.0 yet, but on the surprisingly bright side of things, at least one ZenFone 3 Deluxe variant is getting Nougat love as we speak.

Not the newest 7.1 kind, though 7.0 treats are obviously better and sweeter than a 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS iteration that’s getting more than a little stale and long in the tooth. What’s odd is the first Asus phone scoring OTA Android Nougat is actually the (upper) mid-range ZenFone 3 Deluxe model, aka ZS550KL, not the high-end ZS570KL configuration.

Then again, this is the only Deluxe flavor sold stateside directly by the OEM, as well as various third-party retailers, at a reasonable unlocked price of $399. With a premium all-metal body, “invisible” antenna design, respectable Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, 16/8MP cameras, 3000mAh battery, and 5.5-inch Full HD display, the ZS550KL should greatly benefit from its official Android N promotion, apparently taking “about one week”  to “complete the autopush.” Exciting stuff!

