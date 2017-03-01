Google has made it pretty clear of late it’s no longer content just owning the world’s most popular video-sharing online service, with YouTube slowly branching out to include original programming, VR capabilities, native mobile live streaming support, and finally, a live TV app “designed for the YouTube generation.”

This one’s obviously going to cost you more than YouTube Red, requiring a separate $35 monthly subscription that will however also cover all Red Original series and movies, but not an entirely ad-free experience.

What’s far more important is that YouTube TV promises to come with live unlimited access to ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, regional sports networks and “dozens of popular cable networks” right off the bat… in a couple of months or so.

Sounds like a robust initial programming slate, though as is the case for all of the new service’s direct rivals, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, there are also major omissions and media giants Google couldn’t reach an agreement with just yet.

You get no HBO add-on, no CNN, Cartoon Network, MTV, TBS, TNT or AMC, to name a few, while any pro football game will need to be streamed on a computer, not a phone or a tablet. Speaking of, YouTube TV supports both Android and iOS devices, as well as traditional TV equipment with a Chromecast setup.

Cloud DVR is highlighted as a key selling point, with no storage limits for live TV recordings, although you’ll only be allowed to keep your stuff in Google’s clouds for nine months. Last but not least, your $35 a month fee covers a grand total of six accounts, each with its own recommendations and custom settings. If it works better than AT&T’s DirecTV Now at launch, YouTube TV sounds like a winner to us.