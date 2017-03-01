Verizon’s plotting the road to a wider 5G rollout to serve everyone: vending machines, smartwatches, phones, laptops and the like.

It has 11 sandboxes it wants to build castles in first, though. So, who exactly gets to live in those castles? Well, anyone close enough to those towers.

The telco is mailing residents in its 5G pilot cities, regardless of whoever their current wireless or landline service providers, to provide an opportunity for them to test wireless modems for home internet use.

It’s a fairly involved process that requires a spiel from a Verizon technician, then another technician putting a modem box that’s chunkier than ones for landline service and may also include an external antenna being drilled to the side of your building. And that’s all if you do ultimately get selected for the test.

Whatever speeds you’re getting, — hopefully we’re talking gigabit-plus — you’ll be getting them for free for the rest of 2017 or, if later, when the program ends.

Here are the 11 cities: