Spotify Hi-Fi price and feature tests go out on social media

Spotify isn’t officially announcing its new Spotify Hi-Fi service. Social media probably has the reason why: the company may be testing different prices and features for the package.

So, what’s the package made of? Well, according to several snapshots and claims on Twitter and Reddit, on top of Spotify Premium features, all will receive lossless audio. Some may see some incentives for getting vinyl LPs including free and discounted records.

Anyone get this invitation for Spotify Hi-Fi? Looks awesome! pic.twitter.com/2aeYXMIHJD — Cody Kloepfer (@Semantics) March 1, 2017

The price, though, is where things shift a bit. Spotify Hi-Fi has been offered as an add-on package from $9.99 per month Premium package for +$5, +$7.50 and +$10 monthly.

It doesn’t look like anyone has been able to pay up and get Hi-Fi just yet. But does Spotify’s move here signal that Tidal was successful in impact, but flagging as a business?