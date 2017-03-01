Android phones tend to be less power-efficient than devices on competing software platforms. No, we’re not going to talk about the reasons why (that’s what this post is for). Let’s talk about how OEMs should cope with it — Android opens itself up to manufacturers on ways to manage device power.

Of course, there’s the standard power saving mode that every phone has got — at least, every phone should have — that cuts background tasks at a certain level. Some take it to the “extreme” by cutting off access to everything but the basic functions: calls and texts. Some move notifications on newly installed applications and ask users to curtail how it sips data. Device settings may allow you to toggle app closing behavior.

While some behaviors are automatic, others are opt-in. Proper information that users would want has to be fished out. We’re left with “one size fits all” solutions that aren’t targeted.

Sony has something different with its Snapdragon 835-equipped Xperia XZ Premium.

The Smart Stamina Mode is a power monitoring tool that’s chocked on algorithms making predictions on how long your battery will last. It’s intent on giving users three nuanced usage behaviors and even automatically prompts users to turn on a dedicated STAMINA mode if the phone calculates that it might got kaput before the end of the day.

All that sounds to us much like what the HTC Sense Companion can do on the U Ultra and U Play.

The XZ Premium also has Battery Care, a reformed overnight charge cycle that brings the device’s battery up to 90 percent, but saves the last 10 percent for a slow drip starting just before when your morning alarm turns on. A gentler charge as such ensures that the device’s battery has a longer lifespan at a higher capacity.