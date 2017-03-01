Phones

Reddit feels “Un-Thanked” with T-Mobile SIM fee hike

The fee for a SIM card to start up service on a new phone at T-Mobile has gone up, leading Redditors to accuse the self-proclaimed “Un-carrier” of pulling off a “re-carrier” move.

Big Magenta doesn’t really charge an activation fee like other carriers, but having to purchase a “T-Mobile 3-in-1 SIM Starter Kit” may just as well be it. It used to cost $15, but the price was just raised to $25. SIM cards can cost mere cents each and even less in bulk packages, so whatever else is in the “Kit” (a pamphlet and a thin cardboard box) must make up for the price.

The /r/T-Mobile thread reacting to this news was not a positive one:

I like T-Mobile, but this is a scam.

— BB_7

I had a few unused SIM cards from past cellphone purchases. Brought those cards in when I opened another account, but rep was still going to charge the fee. Store manager said there’s no changing it but to call T-Mobile and see if they could alter the pricing. If read some of the posts, some store customers got their sim card for free or maybe for $1 or so.

— forme2c

Someone surfaced a video blog from CEO John Legere who, back in 2015, lambasted AT&T for raising its activation fee to $15.

T-Mobile recently introduced an assisted upgrade fee for those who manage their service by phone or in-store without engaging in any web-based maintenance.

