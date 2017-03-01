So you thought it couldn’t get better and clearer than a high-quality, press-friendly, no doubt legit render ev-leaked mere hours ago. Think again, early Samsung Galaxy S8 design admirers, as the “next big thing” makes yet another unauthorized online appearance in advance of its now-confirmed March 29 official announcement.

This time, we’re treated to a full set of live pics, no blurrycam involvement whatsoever, starring the “regular” 5.8-inch or so model, presumably in unrefined pre-production condition. Those unusually and spectacularly slim horizontal bezels, as well as non-existent vertical ones, stare us directly in the face, and we’re left wondering if perhaps LG’s already impressive 80 percent screen-to-body ratio on the G6 will be rapidly eclipsed.

There are of course a bunch of sensors squeezed onto the top border of the dual-edged Galaxy S8, including iris recognition technology, but absolutely nothing on the compact phablet’s “chin.” No physical home button, no capacitive keys, no nothing.

Instead, you get a trio of fancy redesigned on-screen buttons, while the phone’s sides accommodate power, volume and Bixby controls. At the bottom, you’ll be relieved to find one of those “ancient” 3.5 mm headphone jacks Apple hates so much, next to a single speaker (bummer), and USB Type-C port.

Alas, there’s still no clear view of the glass back, though that might be for the best, as we don’t want to be reminded of the awkward fingerprint reader placement. Not today.