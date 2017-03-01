It’s technically not fair to compare flagship phones from different years, but despite the LG G6 coming out exactly 12 months after the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, many similarities in both execution and specifications are glaring.

By execution, we mean the two Korea-based bitter rivals pull off equally amazing feats in ergonomics without copying each other, as Samsung’s smooth curves and LG’s razor thin bezels help these giants feel quite small and manageable in the hand.

There are but trivial differences between the G6 and Galaxy S7 Edge when it comes to dimensions and weight, which says a lot especially about the former’s triumph against bulk with extra screen real estate in tow.

Speaking of displays, it goes without saying the 5.5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED and 5.7-inch QHD+ IPS LCD respectively look evenly stunning at a first glance. We’d like to reserve judgment as to a sharpness winner until properly testing a final, commercial LG G6 unit however, and the same of course goes for software smoothness and overall user experience.

What’s pretty obvious already is that no device is perfect, at least not yet, and both 2:1 and 16:9 aspect ratios come with their pros and cons. More on screen quality, raw power, speaker mediocrity and camera excellence in future in-depth reviews and comparisons.