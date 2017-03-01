Wearables

HTC Vive won’t follow on from Oculus Rift price cut

Contents
Advertisement

Facebook-owned Oculus announced price cuts on its Rift headset and Touch controllers to the tune of $100 each. What was once a hardware set $798 is now $598, with the headset itself just $499.

The move comes as the Rift completes its first year on the market. Those who bought a Touch controller within the last 30 days can redeem a $50 Oculus Store credit.

HTC’s VR arm, Vive, stated that its namesake headset will not follow Oculus’s price cut and will remain at $799.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
100%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
Reuters
Posted In
Wearables, Windows
Tags
Discount, , HTC, News, Oculus, Pricing, Rift, Touch, Vive, VR
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.