HTC Vive won’t follow on from Oculus Rift price cut

Facebook-owned Oculus announced price cuts on its Rift headset and Touch controllers to the tune of $100 each. What was once a hardware set $798 is now $598, with the headset itself just $499.

The move comes as the Rift completes its first year on the market. Those who bought a Touch controller within the last 30 days can redeem a $50 Oculus Store credit.

HTC’s VR arm, Vive, stated that its namesake headset will not follow Oculus’s price cut and will remain at $799.