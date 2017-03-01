With a new flagship HTC phone and “playful” upper mid-ranger already unveiled back in January, and just four or five more handhelds in the pipeline this year, it was safe to assume the financially-hurting Taiwanese company had no big plans for MWC 2017.

Meanwhile, its VR-focused subsidiary still needs time to develop a special kind of immersive mobile headset, nonetheless traveling to Barcelona to announce official pricing and availability for two CES-presented Vive accessories, as well as interest-free US and China financing options.

That’s right, you can now pay $138 a month for six months or $66.58 for a full year stateside instead of coughing up a whopping $800 all at once on the HTC Vive virtual reality device. 7.99 percent premiums apply to a 24-month plan, bringing the total cost up to over $960 after monthly installments of $40.13.

On Chinese shores, early but cash-strapped VR adopters only have to plunk down 2,296, 1,148 or 574 Yuan a month for 3, 6 or 12 months respectively, at 0 percent financing across the board.

In other, arguably more exciting news, both the Vive Tracker and Vive Deluxe Audio Strap are priced at $99.99, with the former kicking off developer-centric sales on March 27 before reaching everyday consumers “later in the year”, and the latter slated for wide availability in June following a May 2 pre-order start.