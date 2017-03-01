All signs (and comments) point to no more Google Pixel laptops

Is it time for a third-generation Chromebook Pixel yet? Maybe one with a convertible design, refreshed super-high-end specs, and Andromeda merging the best of both Android and Chrome OS worlds?

The uncertainty carries on, as Google SVP of Hardware Rick Osterloh reportedly made some ominous comments on the Pixel laptop family’s future at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, only to quickly rescind them, basically claiming he was misunderstood.

Osterloh tried to “clarify” that the Mountain View-based search giant doesn’t have “any plans to discuss at this time” regarding other prospective “Google-branded laptops (whether called Pixel or not).” Initially, it sure sounded like Big G was done with Pixel notebooks, still considering building Chrome OS-powered hardware in-house, just under a different name and a ways down the line.

All in all, we remain almost completely in the dark here, with only one thing etched in stone. The first and second versions of the Chromebook Pixel are dead and gone. Every unit ever made has sold out, and no additional production is in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Pixel C tablet is (barely) alive, as Google focuses entirely on marketing and ramping up Pixel/XL distribution to finally meet unexpected demand. A Pixel 2 handset (or two) should probably come out sometime in the fall, putting the company’s already hesitant laptop-making plans further on hold.