We obviously knew better than to expect any important Google software or hardware announcements at the still-ongoing Mobile World Congress, but after technically dropping that Assistant bombshell on non-Pixel Nougat and Marshmallow users away from Barcelona, the search giant now discreetly expands the Android One program.

You can file this General Mobile GM6 launch under MWC 2017-related material, although the odds of the latest Nexus-like device ever making its commercial way to Spain are slim, to say the least. The Turkish manufacturer is focused entirely on its home market, spending about 15 literal minutes in the international limelight with the introduction of the world’s first Android One pre-installed with Nougat last fall.

The GM6 runs OS build N as well, though it’s oddly listed as version 7.0 when the GM 5 Plus, standard 5 and even the entry-level 4G are on 7.1.1. Don’t worry, Google Assistant support should still be offered out the box, and you’re also promised timely updates to stock software.

Besides, you’re looking at some stuff here that Android One phones almost never bring to the low-cost table, including fingerprint recognition (with 0.2 ms reading speed), and front-facing flash for a decent-sounding 8MP selfie camera. Also, a respectable 13MP rear snapper with dual LED flash, 3000mAh battery, 5-inch 720p screen, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage.

Too bad about the mediocre quad-core MT6737T processor, and total silence on the pricing front. Still no words on Android One US penetration either.