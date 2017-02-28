Phones
ZTE Axon 7 updated to Android 7.1 in China

One of the more progressive companies in the Android field right now is ZTE. You might consider it a low bar for a company to sling up the software ladder slowly, but at least it is doing so.

In any case, the Axon 7 has made its major move from Marshmallow to Nougat. We’re now seeing Chinese units getting a point update from Android 7.0 to 7.1 along with a MiFavor UI jump from 4.0 to 4.2, the latter being where most of the tweaks come.

It’s a pretty hefty package to load in at 1.84GB, so once the rest of us might be able to grab this (hopefully), you might need to clear some pictures out.

Via
GSMArena
