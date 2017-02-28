ZTE Axon 7 updated to Android 7.1 in China
One of the more progressive companies in the Android field right now is ZTE. You might consider it a low bar for a company to sling up the software ladder slowly, but at least it is doing so.
In any case, the Axon 7 has made its major move from Marshmallow to Nougat. We’re now seeing Chinese units getting a point update from Android 7.0 to 7.1 along with a MiFavor UI jump from 4.0 to 4.2, the latter being where most of the tweaks come.
It’s a pretty hefty package to load in at 1.84GB, so once the rest of us might be able to grab this (hopefully), you might need to clear some pictures out.
