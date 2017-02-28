Phones
T-Mobile’s “Third Line Free” promo starts March 1

T-Mobile is making some extra service free starting Wednesday, March 1. If you have two or more postpaid phone lines on an account, the company will offer customers an extra line of service for free.

That “Third Line Free” can be used on a T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice or Simple Choice No Credit plan or with tablet, smartwatch or connected device service — whatever monthly charge it would’ve been to add it onto the account, it will get zeroed out with a bill credit.

The offer is for a limited time only, but those credits can go on in perpetuity. Customers just have to keep the original lines open and be in good credit to keep that extra line free. And no, it’s only one free line.

Of course, the ploy here is to get you to buy more mobile hardware to fill that line so that you can save on that recurring cost. Good thinking, John Legere.

Via
Engadget
Source
T-Mobile
