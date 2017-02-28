How the hell do we fit four Sony phones into two minutes of overview? It takes work, dear reader.

That work belonged to Jaime Rivera as he and our Juan Carlos Bagnell took a quick look at what we should expect for the Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs with the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra. The latter two will be this year’s mid-rangers while the front pair take up heavy-hitter positions. All of them have exclusive Exmor RS camera sensors with high megapixel counts and plenty of sidekicks to power through stabilization and 4K recording.

The XZ Premium is the one release with a chip on its shoulder as it is the first due a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 to really nail down the ones and zeroes for 960fps slow motion capture.

Of course, we’d love to be able to show you all of that in our clips, but the software on the devices was deemed not nearly presentable at this stage. Oh well. Take a look at the video above anyways and tell us what you think.