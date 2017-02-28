Has the Moto G-series become mediocre? Our first answer to the argument is “no,” and we’ll be revisiting the question come future editorial content.

But in the few minutes we had at Lenovo’s show floor booth at MWC 2017, we had a pretty good feeling of where the Moto G5 Plus was going. The “more for your money” mid-range slice of mobile is ever-tightening with offerings and a lot of thought clutter about what gets the job done. Does it have a metal body? Yes. Does it have a fingerprint sensor? Of course. 4K video? Indeed! NFC? Well, no.

At $229, the Moto G5 Plus will come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. Keep in mind that the Plus is all the US is getting — there’s also the €199 base model Moto G5 to consider with some reduced numbers on the spec sheet, but it’ll at least come cheaper. And to think that the original Moto G stuck around $180.

In any case, take a look at the video and see what you think.