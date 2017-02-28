LG Mobile president talks G6 price, mass appeal and its logo

At a pre-MWC press conference, LG Mobile president Juno Cho unabashedly left behind tech critics and made his appeal to Joe and Jane.

Over the past years, we focused on differentiating ourselves from rivals. But we have realized that most of premium smartphone users just want an easy and simple device to use. With the G6, we are going back to basics.

While it promoted bits and pieces of the phone through boutique tech outlets such as Pocketnow, its been pressing promotions for basic features: a huge screen in a relatively small body, ingress resistance and software that’s easy to handle.

Basic features got lost in the noise of commercials for the sales failure that was the LG G5 last year: modular accessories. The attempt at implementing them into the phone’s native design was widely panned and proved unpopular. And so, the consumer focus has changed and continues to change with the G6 as a prime steak of a slab.

The financial focus? This damn machine better do better on the market than how the G5 or V20 did. The division of the chaebol is preparing promotional materials for April and May before wider measures in the third quarter and is working towards an unspecified sales target.

But the barriers to success still stand tall. While Korean availability for the G6 is cued for March 10, worldwide availability might not come until the month after — when the Samsung Galaxy S8 will also come online globally. Its ₩899,800 ($797) price, the highest for a G-series phone, doesn’t help.

Finally, a note on the LG logo at the bottom of the front of the G6: