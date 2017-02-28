While Apple hasn’t exactly lost money on the “boring”, controversial iPhone 7, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s continuous struggles across key Asian markets may prompt a radical 2017 redesign, many important hardware upgrades, some long overdue changes and even a rare displacement of proprietary connectivity.

Believe it or not, the Wall Street Journal is expecting this year’s iPhone 8/7s/7s Plus lineup (or however the three might end up being branded) to “include a USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.”

Wait, does that mean the Lightning port on the actual handset body is going away, leaving room for a more widely used USB Type-C connector, or are we merely talking about a Lightning to USB cable sold alongside new iPhones with C replacing A standards?

If it’s the latter, it’s definitely nothing earth-shattering, while the former sounds big, unusual and unlikely. Apple loves its own special ports, adapters and dongles, though the latest MacBook Pro also shocked the world by adopting a quartet of USB-C slots and little else.

If only the iPhone 8 would go the full MacBook route, and bring back the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Now that’s far-fetched, with the WSJ’s typically rock-solid sources tackling curved OLED gossip instead.

Once again, we’re hearing Apple is finally ditching LCD… on one of three upcoming iDevices, striking an exclusive Samsung supply deal, at least for the time being, and looking to jump on the flexible display bandwagon. Of course, we’re not talking foldable iPhones… yet, while the physical home button is confirmed to be fast-approaching retirement, and a price of “about” $1,000 gains further credence.