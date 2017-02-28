One of the brands on the Android Wear 2.0 front is Huawei, out with an update to its original Huawei Watch at MWC 2017.

The Huawei Watch 2 delivers brimming software that we will dedicate an extensive video to, but it is, in part, the hardware that must serve software features like cellular connectivity. In this watch case, we see a little less metal involved and more thermoplastic polyurethane, something bendable, yet brittle we’ve seen adorn sweat-proof fitness bands. It’s thick on the sides of the Huawei Watch 2, which is topped by a ceramic bezel.

Speaking of TPU, the included band is made of the stuff and we didn’t particularly like it. Lucky for us, it’s a replaceable deal, unlike the LG Watch Sport which places its wireless antennas into the integrated bands.

It’s compromise in the world of wearables in 2017 and we hope to be able to bring you coverage of that compromise through reviews and feature guides coming soon. For now, Juan Carlos Bagnell has our look at the Huawei Watch 2.