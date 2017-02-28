There’s not a lot of movement happening on the Windows 10 Mobile hardware front at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, as even HP, one of the last remaining big-name companies devoted to the platform, has apparently chosen to hold off its rumored Elite x3 sequel.

All Windows fans are getting from the Palo Alto, US-based PC veteran is another one of those increasingly popular 2-in-1 detachable devices, awkwardly dubbed HP Pro x2 612 G2. This isn’t exactly a mainstream Surface Pro 4 contender however, catering primarily to (mobile) business professionals with robust (figuratively speaking) security features, and a (literally) robust overall design.

Made to last your “traditional enterprise 3-to-5 year lifecycle” rather than just the 12 to 24 months many everyday consumers hold on to their personal gadgets, the refreshed HP Pro x2 can definitely resist the occasional drop or some light abuse, with MIL-STD-810 certification.

Already up for grabs stateside starting at $979, the 12-inch convertible can be configured with your choice of seventh-generation Intel processors. In its entry-level SKU, the Windows 10 Pro tablet merely packs a Core m3 SoC with integrated Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, not even including the optional Collaboration Keyboard featuring special keys for voice and video conference call management, or an Active Wacom Pen with App Launch.

Oh, well, at least the 165-degree kickstand is built in, battery life sounds more than respectable, at up to 11 hours, and that 12-inch touchscreen delivers decent 1920 x 1280 pixels resolution. You also get a smart card reader as standard, the HP Client Security Suite Gen3, fast-charging capabilities, USB 3.0 and 3.1 Type-C ports, microSD expansion support, stereo speakers, and 8/5MP cameras. Not a bad set of business and consumer-friendly specs all in all.