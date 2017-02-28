Besides seeing hot new smartphones, convertible and “regular” tablets, the occasional smartwatch, VR headset, as well as innovative mobile camera and fast-charging technologies unveiled, we also always look forward for Barcelona’s MWC to check out the recipients of the prestigious Glomo Awards.

Hosted by the GSMA, aka GSM Association, which is the trade body that represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, the Glomos, or Global Mobile Awards, are like the industry’s very own Oscars.

But unlike the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the GSMA didn’t just name Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge last year’s best smartphone to reconsider and ultimately offer the top prize to the iPhone 7 Plus instead.

Also unlike the Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight”, Galaxy S7 Edge’s victory comes as no surprise, following the S6 Edge, which was bestowed with the “Best Smartphone 2015” honor at the end of the 2016 Mobile World Congress.

MWC 2017 hasn’t technically wrapped up, of course, so we still need to wait for a successor to LG G5’s

“best of show” crown. For the sake of the G6, or perhaps the Huawei P10, Sony Xperia XZ Premium or BlackBerry KEYone, we sure hope whatever smartphone ends up winning will become more successful than the failed modular experiment.

Other Glomo trophies should head out to last year’s best low-cost smartphone, tablet and wearable device, while Amazon has already bagged a “Disruptive Device Innovation Award” for the Echo, with Pokémon Go predictably on top in the “overall mobile app” category, Salesforce1 named best mobile app for business, and Blippar in first place among virtual or augmented reality apps.