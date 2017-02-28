‘All’ Fossil Q devices get Android Wear 2.0 next month, Asus ZenWatch 2 and 3 in early Q2
Google had seemingly encouraging news to share for owners of many Android Wear oldies upon finally releasing the platform’s 2.0 update, alongside the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style that came pre-loaded with the new wrist software.
As far as the search giant was concerned, “all supported watches” were supposed to receive official Android Wear 2.0 goodies, Google Assistant included, in just a few weeks. That was roughly three weeks ago however, and not a single previous-gen timepiece has been brought up to date so far.
Not the original Huawei Watch, not the Polar M600 that’s said to make the jump “this spring”, and no deeply discounted Fossil Q models either. But at least the stagnating American fashion designer and manufacturer is (relatively) candid about its updating plans, tweeting “mid-March” deadlines at several impatient fans and followers.
That’s for “all” of the company’s devices, mind you, i.e. the entire Fossil Q family, from Founder to Marshal to Wander variants, which is certainly good news. And March 15 isn’t very far off. Then again, Fossil would also like to make it clear that timetables of this nature are always “subject to change.” Bummer!
Asus was even vaguer and more cautious in predicting rollout start dates for both the ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 last week, merely telling people to expect “early Q2” Android Wear 2.0 distribution. What does that mean exactly? Well, it could be early April, which is pretty bad, late April or even early May, which would be indescribably slow.