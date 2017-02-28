We profiled a trio of new budget smartphones from TCL child brand Alcatel, but we didn’t have too much information to give you from the embargoed press releases. Indeed, it was up to our own Juan Carlos Bagnell to track down the details right from the source.

What does the source say? Well, what would be the Pop and Pixi devices of 2016 have become the A- and U-series phones of 2017. The Alcatel A5 LED isn’t just a decent budget phone with pretty lights — it’s also the company’s foray into modular accessories. You’ll want to see how they plop on (hint: don’t think of the LG G5). You’ll also get some decent burner action going with the Alcatel U5.

Check out the video above for the scoop.