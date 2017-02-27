ZTE Blade V8 Mini and Lite are, amazingly, two different phones

It’s not enough to have one decent mid-range phone — for ZTE, you’ve got to look at a main model, a “Max” model and a “Mini” version… at the very least. Well, for the youth-targeted Blade V8 (Pro), we’ve got a “Mini” alright, but instead of a biggie, the third one’s just a “Lite”.

Meet the Blade V8 Lite (left). It features something that its older sibling doesn’t: Android Nougat. That said, it trades in Qualcomm silicon for an octa-core MediaTek MT6750, backed with 2GB of RAM, with a 5-inch full HD display. The cameras are kinda meh with the main one at 8 megapixels and the front one at 5. You’ll store pictures on a 16GB flash drive with an option to plop in a 128GB microSD card. Hey, at least there’s a fingerprint sensor and a 2,500mAh battery. The phone will limit its reach to Germany, Italy and Spain — pricing hasn’t been disclosed.

Widening the appeal, the Blade V8 Mini is expected to make its way across Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions with its Android 7.0 goodness. The camera gets more attention here with a 2-megapixel focus assist sensor tagged to a 13-megapixel main camera. The hardware will let users play the ol’ software trick of adjusting bokeh after a picture’s been taken. The Snapdragon 435, based on an aging 28nm fabrication, is coupled with 2GB of RAM and a 2,800mAh battery. The powerhouse fuels a 5-inch “HD” display and all the things that will go into 16GB of storage (with microSD expansion, of course).

We don’t have exact timeframes on these devices, but we’re thinking that things should be fully rolled out by summer.

ZTE has a good splatter of limelight at MWC 2017 this year. Keep in touch with the Gigabit Phone and happenings with its Nubia sub-brand right here with Pocketnow.