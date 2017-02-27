China’s TCL knows a thing or two about rebranding various smartphones for different markets and target audiences, basing a pair of touch-only BlackBerry DTEK designs on original Alcatel hardware before eventually taking over the struggling Canadian company’s handset business.

But renaming the Windows-powered Alcatel Idol 4S as Idol 4 Pro, and commercially releasing the Full HD 5.5-incher on the old continent doesn’t sound like a very wise business decision on the part of this typically shrewd OEM and ODM.

It’s probably too late for specs like the aforementioned AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB RAM. Meanwhile, even Microsoft seems to have completely given up on the W10M platform. Worse yet, we’re hearing the Alcatel Idol 4 Pro may not expand to select European nations until June, with starting price set at a ridiculous €599.

Perhaps some sort of performance upgrade is in the pipeline after all, so let’s try to stay calm for now. Remember, an Idol 5S might be right around the corner stateside, and subscribers to a certain “UnCarrier” can already grab the 4S at a crazy low price of $288, little to no strings attached.