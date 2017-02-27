Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with 4K HDR display, Motion Eye camera, Snapdragon 835
XZs: Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
Quad-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo)
Adreno 530 GPU
XZ Premium: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (8 x 2.45GHz Kryo 280)
Adreno 540 GPU
XZs: 5.2 inches TRILUMINOS LCD
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)
XZ Premium: 5.5 inches TRILUMINOS
2160 x 3840 (~801 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 5
4GB RAM
XZs: 32 or 64GB options
XZ Premium: 64GB
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB
19 MP 1/2.3" stacked Exmor RS main camera
13 MP 1/3.06" Exmor RS front camera, f/2.0 at 22mm
XZs: 2,900mAh (Quick Charge 3.0)
XZ Premium: 3,230mAh
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
XZs: 160g
Aluminum and glass
XZs: Android 7.x Nougat
XZ Premium: Android 7.1 Nougat
Well, this is somewhat surprising. Not entirely, given a number of past high-profile MWC Xperia launches, but the rumor mill only churned out credible recent stories on XA and XA Ultra sequels (which are out, by the way), with next-gen XZ flagships tipped for distant, imprecise rollouts just a few days ago.
It turns out that Motion Eye cameras are (almost) ready for primetime after all, and so is a Snapdragon 835 processor for a phone other than Samsung’s Galaxy S8 or ZTE’s Gigabit prototype.
Unfortunately, the “stunning” new Sony Xperia XZ Premium snubs the edgeless (more or less) trend, overall looking extremely similar to the original XZ, sharp corners, massive bezels and everything. Both the upgraded 5.5-incher’s front and back are made of glass this time around, which may prove a divisive move and unnecessary durability risk, although Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 technology should take a good beating.
Interestingly enough, after the non-Premium XZ turned the clock back to Full HD screen resolution times, this MWC 2017-unveiled beast tries to make 4K happen again, aping the Z5 Premium’s 3480 x 2160 pixel count.
Of course, now there’s actual 4K HDR content to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and that SD835 SoC sounds perfect for everything from heavy multimedia consumption to hardcore (mobile) gaming and multitasking, helped on the latter by 4GB RAM.
At the end of the day, like many of its predecessors, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium mainly caters to shutterbugs, technically downgrading the rear cam’s megapixel tally to “just” 19 while sporting 19 percent larger pixels, as well as groundbreaking imaging know-how including five times faster picture scanning and data transfer.
Dubbed Motion Eye, the new premium compact camera-like sensor promises to take Super slow motion video playback and “Predictive Capture” to the next level. Also, you get a 13MP selfie shooter, Android 7.1, IP68 water and dust protection, USB 3.1 Type-C, fingerprint recognition (in “select” markets only), 64GB internal storage, microSD support, and a 3230mAh battery. Starting “late spring”, we’re afraid, which is the required compromise of Snapdragon 835 integration.
On the bright side, if all you’re interested in is Motion Eye from that hefty list of “premium” upgrades, the Sony Xperia XZs arrives “from the beginning of April”, with a Snapdragon 820 inside, 5.2-inch Full HD display, metal rear cover, 4GB RAM, 2900mAh battery, and the aforementioned 19MP main camera in tow. The as-yet unspecified pricing difference may well be crucial.