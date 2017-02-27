Sony’s alphabet starts with Xperia XA1 Ultra and XA1 at MWC 2017
MediaTek Helio P20
Octa-core (4x2.3GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.6GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP2
XA1: 5 inches
720 x 1080 (~294 ppi)
XA1 Ultra: 6 inches
1080 x 1920 (~367 ppi)
XA1: 3GB RAM
XA1 Ultra: 4GB RAM
XA1: 32GB
XA1 Ultra: 32 or 64GB options
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB
23 MP 1/2.3" Exmor RS main camera, f/2.0 at 24mm, SteadyShot stabilization, hybrid autofocus
XA1: 8 MP 1/4" Exmor R front camera, f/2.0 at 23mm, SteadyShot stabilization
XA1 Ultra: 16 MP 1/2.6" Exmor RS front camera, f/2.0 at 23mm, OIS
XA1: 2,300mAh
XA1 Ultra: 2,700mAh
Pump Express+ 2.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
XA1: 143g
XA1 Ultra: N/A
Android 7.x Nougat
It’s another year for Sony’s Xperia X series and the Japanese manufacturer has decided to move beyond the single-letter branding with a second A-to-Z approach. And so, we’ve come to four devices at MWC 2017. Let’s catch up with the welterweight XA phones.
The Xperia XA1 (pictured above) is on the direct line of succession from the original Xperia XA, a MediaTek-powered mid-ranger. The XA1 Ultra comes in as the quicker iteration from the XA Ultra, the one O.G. with the better cameras.
As you can tell from the spec sheet, we’re dealing with some intense optical improvements from 13-megapixel and 16-megapixel main units — in fact, the main camera shared between the two is borrowed from the Xperia XZ from last fall. However, with a weaker chipset than the XZ, video capture on the XA1 series is limited to full HD. Furthermore, the XA1 has less of an advantage in low light video capture than its Ultra cohort.
Between the XA1 and the XA1 Ultra stands a 1-inch screen size gap — though the side bezels have kicked the curb. Sony has decided to give the Ultra its due size advantage with a larger selfie sensor, though with more basic optical image stabilization instead of its trademark SteadyShot tech as a compromise.
You’ll see the two phones out in the market through the spring in white, black, pink and gold. As you may have noticed with other details above, pricing and availability should be filled in sometime in the future. You can check out the new Xperia XZ devices here.