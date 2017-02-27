It’s another year for Sony’s Xperia X series and the Japanese manufacturer has decided to move beyond the single-letter branding with a second A-to-Z approach. And so, we’ve come to four devices at MWC 2017. Let’s catch up with the welterweight XA phones.

The Xperia XA1 (pictured above) is on the direct line of succession from the original Xperia XA, a MediaTek-powered mid-ranger. The XA1 Ultra comes in as the quicker iteration from the XA Ultra, the one O.G. with the better cameras.

As you can tell from the spec sheet, we’re dealing with some intense optical improvements from 13-megapixel and 16-megapixel main units — in fact, the main camera shared between the two is borrowed from the Xperia XZ from last fall. However, with a weaker chipset than the XZ, video capture on the XA1 series is limited to full HD. Furthermore, the XA1 has less of an advantage in low light video capture than its Ultra cohort.

Between the XA1 and the XA1 Ultra stands a 1-inch screen size gap — though the side bezels have kicked the curb. Sony has decided to give the Ultra its due size advantage with a larger selfie sensor, though with more basic optical image stabilization instead of its trademark SteadyShot tech as a compromise.

You’ll see the two phones out in the market through the spring in white, black, pink and gold. As you may have noticed with other details above, pricing and availability should be filled in sometime in the future. You can check out the new Xperia XZ devices here.