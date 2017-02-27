Tablets
59

Sony Xperia Touch is an interactive tabletop projector for ﻿€1,499

Contents
Advertisement

Wall projectors are so passé these days. Didn’t you know that we’ve moved on to more flat surfaces?

Sony has. At MWC 2017, it followed up last year’s Xperia Projector by showcasing the Xperia Touch projector that can not only put out visuals on walls, but it can also let users interact with tabletop projections as well for games from the Google Play Store and on PlayStation 4 through Remote Play.

The Xperia Touch only needs a few inches to throw an 1366 x 768 image across from 23 inches in diameter up to 80 inches. On tabletop configurations, the Touch also projects an infrared field and is supported by a 13-megapixel camera — which can also be used for video chats. It also has what we believe to be a Hall sensor to know when it should show passersby its interface. There’s 3GB of RAM for multitasking and 32GB for the movies you’l probably store on it.

The Android 7.0 projector will ship to Europe starting in the spring for just shy of €1,499. Anyone looking forward to this or more for the phones?

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Sony
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, availability, Europe, MWC 2017, News, Pricing, Projector, Sony, Xperia Touch
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.