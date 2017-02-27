ZTE lightens up MWC 2017 with the Nubia N1 lite

ZTE sub-brand Nubia is pretty much operating in background to the rest of the action going on at MWC 2017. But it does have something new — the company’s just being extremely vague about it at the moment.

The subdued debut of the Nubia N1 lite follows on from the low-key launch of the Nubia N1 and acts as what seems to be on the tin can — a lighter N1.

The HD screen stretches across 5.5 inches and sits under 2.5D glass. Above it sits a selfie camera with an LED flash — something you’ll also find on the back. We also know there’s a fingerprint sensor that can help lock down files on your device.

Odd that we do have specific availability: the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam will see the device at the end of March.

Any more information we can pick up, we’ll pass it along to you.