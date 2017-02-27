Tablets
139

Convertible PC craze catches on with Alcatel PLUS 12

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Intel Celeron N3350
Dual-core (1.1GHz, turbo up to 2.4GHz)

Screen Size

11.6 inches full-lamination IPS
1920 x 1080 (~190 ppi)
10-point touchscreen

Memory

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

Storage

32GB eMMC storage
Includes 32GB microSD card, can be replaced with up to 128GB

Battery

PLUS 12: 6,900mAh (29.8Wh)
LTE keyboard: 2,580mAh

Weight

990g

Operating System

Windows 10 Home, RS3

When it comes to serving all the computing needs a consumer might have, TCL has screens of many sizes that can be sat on counters, pocketed and then taken for a ride. The Alcatel PLUS 12 seems to be of the latter nature.

As the name indicates, the convertible Windows 10 PC has a 12-inch display (well, if you round up from 11.6 inches) with full HD resolution. We’re not talking about a muscle device — it runs on a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 — but it’s meant for instant connections with the LTE-enabled complementary keyboard. The keyboard, which has a dedicated Qualcomm modem, can hotspot its connection out to up to 15 dependents.

The tablet and keyboard can dock to each other through a reversible 7-pin port. Speaking of, there’s a USB-C port, full USB, micro HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack for I/O. The device has Windows Hello security through its fingerprint scanner.

Our embargoed materials don’t mention consumables information such as pricing, distribution and launch plans, but we’ll update the post once we have them. You can also check out our post on Alcatel’s trio of budget phones at MWC 2017.

User Rating
Rate Here
Camera
User Rating
You have rated this
Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Alcatel, announcement, convertible, fingerprint sensor, keyboard, LTE, MWC 2017, News, pc, PLUS 12, Tablet, Windows 10, Windows Hello
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.