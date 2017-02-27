Convertible PC craze catches on with Alcatel PLUS 12

When it comes to serving all the computing needs a consumer might have, TCL has screens of many sizes that can be sat on counters, pocketed and then taken for a ride. The Alcatel PLUS 12 seems to be of the latter nature.

As the name indicates, the convertible Windows 10 PC has a 12-inch display (well, if you round up from 11.6 inches) with full HD resolution. We’re not talking about a muscle device — it runs on a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 — but it’s meant for instant connections with the LTE-enabled complementary keyboard. The keyboard, which has a dedicated Qualcomm modem, can hotspot its connection out to up to 15 dependents.

The tablet and keyboard can dock to each other through a reversible 7-pin port. Speaking of, there’s a USB-C port, full USB, micro HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack for I/O. The device has Windows Hello security through its fingerprint scanner.

Our embargoed materials don’t mention consumables information such as pricing, distribution and launch plans, but we’ll update the post once we have them. You can also check out our post on Alcatel’s trio of budget phones at MWC 2017.