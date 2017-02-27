Lenovo still likes to keep its businesses, product categories and brands very much separate, first taking the Barcelona stage at MWC 2017 yesterday to unveil the low-cost, mid-end Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones, shortly following that up with an exciting Moto Mod announcement, and now finally wrapping things up by further flooding the tablet market.

Ironically, the Chinese company’s most enticing new slate is one of the cheaper, humbler models, standing out precisely with a killer price considering all that it brings to the table. Namely, €269 in the EMEA region, keyboard included, and €399 when you add LTE connectivity to an already robust set of specs.

The Lenovo Miix 320 is scheduled to go on sale in around two months, touting stellar 10-hour battery endurance, a super-lightweight design (just 1.02 kg with the detachable keyboard in place), as well as the full power and productivity of Windows 10.

Coated in elegant platinum silver or snow white, the 10-incher will also support Active Pen input… starting in July, “raising the entertainment bar” in the meantime, courtesy of respectable Full HD screen resolution, stereo speakers with Dolby Advanced Audio, plus 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space encouraging both your digital hoarding and multitasking addictions.

Perhaps the Lenovo Miix 320 isn’t exactly a convertible laptop powerhouse, what with an underwhelming Intel Atom x5 processor inside, but we can all agree there’s plenty of bang for your buck Euro in tow.