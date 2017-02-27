It’s pretty easy to get lost in a crowd of affluent, experienced, big-name tech companies at a jam-packed show like MWC when you’re barely successful on your Chinese home turf, but Gionee managed to smartly secure its 15 minutes of global fame by focusing on two popular features with the A1 and A1 Plus.

As expected, the Android 7.0 Nougat-powered phones unveiled earlier today in Barcelona are all about “super selfies.” But in keeping with tradition, the Gionee A1/A1 Plus 5.5/6-inch duo also aims to provide “super battery” life.

First things first though, let’s talk mind-boggling, eye-catching, face-complimenting front cameras. The plus-sized handheld amazingly sports a 20MP snapper on its façade, f/2.0 aperture included, which the smaller model downgrades to a still-great 16-megapixel sensor with the same f/2.0 opening.

Gionee hypes up many interesting-sounding add-ons and selfie-centric optimizations too, from a potentially gimmicky Bokeh Mode to a “customized selfie flash” meant to “spread light onto faces more evenly and softly”, and special beauty settings.

Moving on to the “super battery”, you’re promised enough juice to get you through the day and “beyond”, with humongous 4010 and 4550 mAh capacity respectively, as well as 18W ultrafast charge support.

You don’t need to sacrifice style either, seeing as how the A1 and A1 Plus are a surprisingly thin 8.5 and 9.1 mm respectively. The rest of the specs are somewhat of a mixed bag, with 13 + 5MP dual rear cams and Helio P25 processing power for the larger version, taken down a notch (or two) to a single 13-megapixel “main” shooter and Helio P10 SoC on the “regular” A1.

The A1 and A1 Plus further share Full HD screen resolution, blazing fast fingerprint recognition, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, Waves Audio-enhanced stereo speakers, and even IR remote functionality. Not too shabby for €349 and €499 prices across select “overseas markets”, obviously starting with India, where Gionee is most popular, as soon as next month.