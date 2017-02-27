We already mentioned something in passing about a flood of new Lenovo tablets at MWC 2017, and to help drive that seemingly hyperbolic point home, here are all the important details on four, count’ em, four Android models with an eye for family-friendly entertainment, light versatility, and decent affordability.

Starting from the lower end of the spectrum, the “regular” Lenovo Tab 4 8 and 10 come with humdrum designs and presumably cheap build materials, as well as mediocre HD screens (in 8 and 10-inch sizes, of course), quad-core Snapdragon processors, 2GB RAM each, and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers.

Why are we even bothering with these (figurative) lightweights? Well, they at least run Android 7.0 Nougat out the box, rolling out in a few months at a crazy low starting price of €169 on the old continent. That’s obviously for the smaller version, while the larger one will only cost €10 more.

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus and Tab 4 10 Plus however look like the headliners of this new mid-range slate roster, shielding the front and back of their far more elegant constructions with protective glass, shining in thinness, as well as security, and also upgrading display resolution to the Full HD+ mark (1920 x 1200 pixels).

Oh, and the Plus-powered, “design-forward” tablets pack significantly faster octa-core SD625 SoCs, offering options of up to 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Pricing is set at €259 and €299 for the Tab 4 8 Plus and 10 Plus respectively, with key optional selling points actually shared with non-Plus models.

All four of these slates can easily transform into 2-in-1 “workhorses” with the addition of a Productivity Pack including a Bluetooth keyboard also doubling as a protective sleeve and stand. Lastly, the “Kid’s Pack” lets you turn the Lenovo Tab 4 into a children-friendly educational tool, with a shock-resistant bumper, blue-light filter, and two… colorful 3M stickers?! Lenovo probably had parents at “shock-resistant bumper.”