AT&T Unlimited Plan gets new tiers, hotspot

AT&T has complicated its unlimited data offerings, adding back in DIRECTV bundle discounts and bifurcating its Unlimited Plan into two tiers. In the process, the monthly plans start at a price way lower than $100, but more restrictions come into play.

Let’s start off with the new AT&T Unlimited Choice plan. In addition to unlimited talk and text, users get unlimited data with maximum speeds of 3Mbps, with a streaming video cap at 1.5Mbps for 480p resolution. As a side note, AT&T’s prepaid brand, Cricket, caps its traffic at 8Mbps. A single line is $60 per month and four lines are $155 after AutoPay and paperless billing incentives.

On its own, the AT&T Unlimited Plus plan is more reminiscent of the Verizon Unlimited plan and revisions to T-Mobile One and Sprint’s Unlimited Freedom options: unlimited full-speed data with talk and text and 10GB of hotspot at full speeds (128kbps after the cap). A single line here would cost $90 after the regular discounts.

Unlimited Plus subscribers are also able to take advantage of TV service bundle discounts to the tune of $25 per month:

The basic DIRECTV NOW package, priced at $35 per month alone, is just $10 per month with Unlimited Plus. The most expensive package will be $45.

DIRECTV or U-Verse service packages can be added on for between $25 and $100 per month, depending on the package.

Existing AT&T-associated TV service customers can get the Unlimited Plus plan and apply the $25 discount to their TV service as well.

Both plans allow for unlimited calling from the US to Mexico and Canada, no roaming charges for plan usage in those countries and texting to more than 120 countries. Each individual user is subject to throttling once they come above 22GB on a line in a billing cycle.

The new plans and discounts take effect Thursday, March 2.