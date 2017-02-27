Lenovo and Amazon are working on an Alexa Moto Mod

As Lenovo maneuvers through MWC 2017 through promoting homegrown Moto Mods and debuting a new look Moto G5, it also has an eye towards digital assistants — like every other manufacturer, of course.

While Lenovo’s pretty tight with Google, it also has an interest in Amazon with its market-leading Alexa assistant. And so, it announced that the two companies are working together on a Moto Mod for the Moto Z series that has always-on listening, even when the phone’s locked. It will debut the product later this year.

Lenovo has also finalized two other Moto Mods: the Moto Power Pack, which comes out in March for $49/€49, a wireless charging Moto Mod, a Turbo Power Moto Mod and a Gamepad Moto Mod later on.