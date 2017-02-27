Phones

Lenovo and Amazon are working on an Alexa Moto Mod

Contents
Advertisement

As Lenovo maneuvers through MWC 2017 through promoting homegrown Moto Mods and debuting a new look Moto G5, it also has an eye towards digital assistants — like every other manufacturer, of course.

While Lenovo’s pretty tight with Google, it also has an interest in Amazon with its market-leading Alexa assistant. And so, it announced that the two companies are working together on a Moto Mod for the Moto Z series that has always-on listening, even when the phone’s locked. It will debut the product later this year.

Lenovo has also finalized two other Moto Mods: the Moto Power Pack, which comes out in March for $49/€49, a wireless charging Moto Mod, a Turbo Power Moto Mod and a Gamepad Moto Mod later on.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PCWorld
Source
Motorola
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Alexa, Amazon, announcement, digital assistant, Lenovo, Moto Mods, Moto Z, Motorola, News
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.