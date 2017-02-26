Wearables
388

Withings brand shifts under Nokia umbrella

Contents
Advertisement

Nokia was looking for something more to be beyond telecommunications. And it sought that through Withings and its biotech portfolio — from the Activite to the Steel HR to its advanced scale and thermometers, Nokia had a way in for consumers and clinical customers, too.

It wants its name out there.

Withings founder Eric Carreel announced that the Nokia name will plaster over existing Withings-branded products starting in the summer. A new Health Mate app that ties together the hardware ecosystem will also be on its way then. Nokia will also take the opportunity to go professional with a Patient Care Platform for healthcare providers.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
25%
Hated It
25%
Posted In
Wearables
Tags
announcement, branding, Health, MWC 2017, News, Nokia, Withings
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.