Withings brand shifts under Nokia umbrella

Nokia was looking for something more to be beyond telecommunications. And it sought that through Withings and its biotech portfolio — from the Activite to the Steel HR to its advanced scale and thermometers, Nokia had a way in for consumers and clinical customers, too.

It wants its name out there.

Withings founder Eric Carreel announced that the Nokia name will plaster over existing Withings-branded products starting in the summer. A new Health Mate app that ties together the hardware ecosystem will also be on its way then. Nokia will also take the opportunity to go professional with a Patient Care Platform for healthcare providers.