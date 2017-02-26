Watch Nokia at MWC 2017 live at 10:30am Eastern

Phones
Well, would you believe it? Nokia is at MWC in 2017 with a new engine and, more importantly, new phones to flaunt. And this time around, we expect them to go beyond what the Nokia 6 did in China and reach out to the world.

Rumors say that brand licensee HMD Global will be towing the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 at its dedicated show, along with a new Withings hybrid wearable. And if you have your Nokia 3310 from long ago, get ready to longingly stare at your screens. They should be filled starting at 4:30pm CET (10:30am Eastern, 9pm India, 11:30pm China).

If you’re wondering, yes, that’s when Lenovo’s Motorola will be striking up an event as well. But while we’re still trying to see if that company will go live with a broadcast of its Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, Nokia is a sure thing on Facebook Live and we’ll be able to see the whole shebang with you down below.

