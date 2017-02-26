Wearables

Samsung Gear VR with Controller takes immersive smartphone VR to the next level

Who said Samsung’s MWC appearance this year would be far more discreet and way less exciting than in the recent past? Granted, the “next big thing” isn’t out yet, but the next best things are, including a respectable Android-based tablet, two versatile Windows 10 beasts, and yes, a new Gear VR headset with a dedicated controller.

Aptly and very simply dubbed the Gear VR with Controller, it looks pretty much the same as before by itself, no longer flying solo however, as it aims to provide “various motion input for a better VR experience”, “minimized movement for long-time use”, and a “secure grip for comfortable play.”

With home, volume and back keys, plus a clickable touchpad and trigger button for “enhanced gaming experiences”, the wireless controller promises to take your immersive VR adventures to the next level. Not quite the standalone or PC-connected level, but at least the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6 and S6 Edge phones are all supported off the bat.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when and where the New Gear VR with Controller will be launching commercially, and for how much, although a GS8-bundled debut seems like a strong possibility, while standalone pricing may not be pretty.

