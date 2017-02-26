Some say it’s too late for Android tablets, but to that, Samsung says “have a Galaxy Tab S3.” Just the one, mind you, not two versions, like the OG Tab S2 generation, unless you count Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled as different models.

“Optimized for entertainment”, the 7.0-Nougat powered 9.7-incher is perfectly capable of running silky smooth 4K video content, despite its screen sticking to a QXGA resolution, aka 2048 x 1536 pixels. We’re talking a Super AMOLED stunner here though, with HDR support and access to “vivid” original videos through a high-profile Amazon partnership.

Now, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor is already getting a little long in the tooth for premium smartphones, it’s actually a decent selling point in the world of typically underwhelming Android slates.

Other respectable features… by tablet standards include 4GB RAM, 32GB native storage space, microSD support, USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity, fingerprint recognition, and fast-charging battery capabilities. Come to think of all that, it’s pretty close to what the LG G6 and many high-end handsets are all about these days.

As for the 6,000 mAh ticker, it may not sound massive for a 9.7-inch bad boy, but it allows the Galaxy Tab S3 to tip the scales at 429 grams while measuring an almost absurdly thin 6 mm in depth. Also “optimized for gaming”, the tab primarily caters to productive and creative users with a larger, “enhanced” S Pen, including Screen Off Memo, PDF Annotation and Advanced Drawing Tools features.

Oh, and the Tab S3 should also provide superior sound, thanks to “quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by Harman.” And the 13 and 5MP cameras are pretty dope too.