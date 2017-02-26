Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 first look at MWC 2017 (Video)

Can you believe it’s been more than 18 months since Samsung unveiled the sequel to its largely praised first-generation Super AMOLED slate? Well, the threequel is now finally here, albeit just in one size, same old screen resolution in tow, but a radically changed design to fall in line with the premium metal-and-glass vibe of recent flagship Galaxy phones.

That glossy, swanky glass back in particular aims to make quite an impression, although it seems like the wise thing to do would be to hide it under a protective case, slippery and fingerprint-prone as you can imagine it to be.

Why not simply keep it always attached to a vastly improved keyboard cover, decent key travel, POGO pins, strong magnets and all? Granted, this Android (6.0?!)-powered giant is probably no match for its Windows 10-running Galaxy Book cousins in productivity, though the accompanying S Pen promises to cater to both the business and creative types.

Perfect for HDR streaming, the 9.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 also accommodates some light gaming-friendly software features, with solid Snapdragon 820 processing power under the hood, 4GB RAM, optional 4G LTE speeds, USB Type-C connectivity, and fast-charging support. Maybe Android tablets aren’t dead after all.