The whole world is officially invited to witness the March 29 Galaxy S8 ‘Unpacking’ in NYC
Let’s be real for a few minutes here. Samsung arguably exceeded everyone’s expectations for a Galaxy S8-missing MWC 2017 event by unveiling a couple of pretty awesome Windows 10 convertible tablets, plus a more than decent Android slate, and revamped VR headset with bundled wireless controller.
But we still tuned in to the chaebol’s Barcelona live-stream first and foremost for that promised S8 video teaser and release date confirmation. As expected however, there was no mention of an actual commercial rollout, nor can we bring you any sort of official product imagery.
Instead, Samsung has just once again backed Evan Blass, aka @evleaks’ spotless reputation, making the previously rumored “Unpacked 2017” D-Day officially official. The entire mobile-loving world is invited to take part in the Galaxy S8 and S8+ introduction festivities on March 29, 2017, either in person in New York City (we’ll be there), or through a live streaming of the event at samsung.com/galaxy.
The whole thing kicks off at 11 am EDT, and the only feature we can be 100 percent certain of is a swanky AMOLED screen (or two) with super-slim bezels, aiming to reshape “the device that has over the years become an indispensable tool in our everyday lives.” Of course, off the record, we know a great deal about the Galaxy S8 pair likely slated for an April 21 global launch.