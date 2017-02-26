This is the Samsung Galaxy Book! (Video)

As suspected these past few days, Samsung has not one, but two hot new Windows 10 tablets in the pipeline. Neither is however called Galaxy TabPro S2, and although the larger model indeed packs a full-powered Intel Core i5 “Kaby Lake” processor, it’s no Surface Book killer all in all.

That rapidly aging Microsoft Surface Pro 4 definitely has some competition in the 10.6 and 12-inch Galaxy Book, both running Windows 10, with nice POGO-attaching keyboards in tow, optional S Pen productivity add-ons, and LTE connectivity.

Perfect for light gaming, content consumption and business purposes, the Samsung Galaxy Book duo lets you choose between a TFT and Super AMOLED touchscreen. Otherwise put, a more affordable, smaller, lower-res, slightly lower-quality version, or one of the best ultraportable laptop replacements money can seemingly buy, complete with the biggest AMOLED display around.

While exact pricing and availability remain under wraps, our exclusive MWC 2017 hands-on preview above should build back your appetite for (convertible) tablets, mainly thanks to that large independent stylus, versatile keyboard cover, and unbelievable horsepower. Check the 2:25 mark for a quick demonstration of that impressive latter part, and tell us you’re not intrigued at the very least.