HMD Global recognizes that people have been looking forward to a Nokia Android phone for the longest time. And it was looking not to compromise on the “Nokia factor” while making them happen. So, where does the brand licensee start its global journey?

Well, each device’s mission is to deliver “the purest Android you have seen” that allows for quick point and security updates and core Android features like Google Assistant, — which has officially been exported by Mountain View for every OEM to implement — front and center, no matter how much it cost you. So long, Nokia Z launcher.

What’s first?

The Nokia 6‘s availability has expanded outside of China, where it was first introduced, and there’s a special “Art” edition in deep black. The regular version goes for €229 ($242) while the Art version, with special memory specs, is €299 ($315). Here’s a quick specs blast:

Snapdragon 430, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

5.5-inch full HD display

16-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera

The aluminium-clad Nokia 5 shrinks down the form factor to fit around a 5.2-inch laminated screen. A big design bullet point is that the antennas have moved to the bottom and top of the device. There are four colors available and will retail for about €189 ($199).

Snapdragon 430, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

13-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera

Nokia 3 takes a “flagship” also goes 6000 series for its aluminium, but drops down to a 5-inch HD display for smaller hands. This phone will be €139 ($147).

MediaTek MT6737, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

8-megapixel cameras, front and rear

All phones have laminated display stacks mated to Gorilla Glass. They also have Android 7.1.1 pre-loaded — a stunning feat to believe in for a non-Google charge. And yes, they will be available across the globe in Q2 this year.

With a fresh attitude and a determination to climb from bottom to top, Nokia seems like it knows where it’s at and will do anything to get where it wants to be.