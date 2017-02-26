Bigger is not always better. Lenovo probably learned that the hard way last year, with obsessive promotion of 5.5 inches as the sweet spot for both low and high-end Android smartphone screens. In reality, people like diversity and choice, with a compact form factor considered a strength rather than a weakness by many cash-strapped mobile device consumers.

Enter the 5-inch Moto G5 and 5.2-inch G5 Plus, both redesigned to look, well, nothing like their predecessors, and an awful lot like the top-shelf Moto Z family… minus the modular angle. You also get pretty mundane front panels, thick bezels and oblong fingerprint readers included, with all eyes on those premium metallic backs accommodating large camera setups.

Namely, a 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and phase detect autofocus on the “regular” G5, bumped up to, um, 12 megapixels, f/1.7 and dual pixel technology for the G5 Plus. But none of that is really surprising, of course, and other specs manage to raise very few eyebrows.

The easy-to-handle LCD screens deliver stellar ppi scores courtesy of Full HD resolution (441 and 424 respectively), while the mediocre Snapdragon 430 processor under the G5’s hood and the respectable SD625 SoC inside the G5 Plus are paired with disappointing 2GB RAM… or 4, depending on your budget and country of residence.

Apparently, the US isn’t getting the standard Moto G5 for some reason, and certain markets can’t look beyond 16GB internal storage on the G5 and 32 for the Plus. Folks in other unnamed regions will be able to upgrade to 32 and 64 gigs respectively starting sometime next month, but at least everyone gets microSD support. And Android 7.0 Nougat out the box.

One final difference between the G5 and G5 Plus – the former packs a removable 2,800 mAh battery, whereas the latter ups capacity to 3,000 mAh, keeping the cell sealed at all times however. Pricing starts at €199 for the smaller model on the old continent, and $229 for the bigger one stateside.